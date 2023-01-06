Jeff Sutton Joins Regions as Oxford Market Executive and Commercial Banking Leader

Regions Bank on Friday announced Jeff Sutton has joined the bank and will serve as market executive and Commercial Banking relationship manager for Oxford and surrounding communities.

In his Commercial Banking role, Sutton will deliver financial insights and solutions to business clients ranging from small companies to major employers. In addition, he will work with leaders from Regions’ various business groups to help their teams deliver Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to meeting customers’ needs.

Jeff Sutton

As market executive, Sutton will work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to advance community engagement opportunities in northern Mississippi.

Sutton brings over 30 years of banking experience to Regions. He most recently served as executive vice president and Sikeston regional president of Montgomery Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, where he worked with business clients on a variety of solutions to meet their financial-management needs. Sutton earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Mississippi.

“It is an honor to return to Oxford and join Regions, leading the collaboration of outstanding local teams as we build on the bank’s foundation of strategic financial services, nonprofit support and community volunteerism,” Sutton said. “Oxford is a special place, and Regions’ work across Mississippi is adding value to the lives of customers and helping businesses thrive. Based on the resources of our company, we can deliver services that are tailored to meet the needs of the communities and clients we reach.”

Oxford is home to one of Regions’ most modern banking locations in all of Mississippi. The company invested heavily in building and opening its convenient West Jackson Avenue location in 2020. Further, Regions maintains its longtime Commercial Banking and Private Wealth Management office on the Courthouse Square in the heart of the city.