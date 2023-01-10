Chick-fil-A in Oxford to Reopen Thursday

By Alyssa Schnugg

Chick-fil-A, West Jackson Avenue, Oxford. Photo via Facebook.

After more than four months, Chick-fil-A fans in Oxford will once again be able to grab their favorite chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.

The Oxford Chick-fil-A will reopen at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday.

Owner/Operator Lance Reed announced the restaurant’s re-opening on the Oxford Chick-fil-A’s social media sites on Monday. After the first day, the short video gained more than 26,000 views.

“We are very humbled and thankful for the people’s love and affection for Chick-fil-a,” Reed told Hotty Toddy News Tuesday morning.

The opening on Thursday will skip breakfast to accommodate the expected large lunch crowd and then return to regular hours on Friday. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. To 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

The renovations took a little longer than expected and Reed said he appreciates the public’s patience and asked for continued patience for the first few days of the re-opening.

“We hired about 50 people,” he said in the video. “We have a few who are coming back but we have a lot of new faces. We’re so excited to see everyone.”

The renovation included expanding the kitchen and production areas as well as widening the drive-thru area.

“The drive-thru is much bigger and wider and that should help us be more efficient,” Reed said.

However, the expansion of the kitchen and drive-thru did cut into the dining room space and the children’s play area was removed.

“We’re a bit land-locked here,” Reed said. “We’d love to have a play-land. We hate that we don’t but we didn’t have much choice. We hit some capacity issues that warranted us having to remove it.”

The dining room is also smaller with about 50 seats inside.

Reed said for people to get the best experience and the fastest service, he recommends customers download and use the Chick-fil-a app on their phones.

“You can earn rewards and free food,” he said. “And it will help people have a better experience when ordering ahead of time.”

This year’s popular event, the Princess Ball: Daddy Daughter Date Night, hosted by Oxford’s Chick-fil-a is coming up on Jan. 23 and will be held at the Powerhouse.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at www.oxfordarts.com.

“Don’t wait, they will sell out quickly,” Reed said.