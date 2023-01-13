First Lucky Finds Market to Kick-Off Feb. 4; Vendors Still Needed

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A common love of thrift shopping and being small business entrepreneurs not only made Nicole Miller and Challne Barnes friends, but it also made them co-event coordinators for the upcoming Oxford Lucky Finds Market.

The first market will be held on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena.

The goal of the market is to create an outlet for networking opportunities for small, local businesses, start-ups, crafters, resellers, farmers and bakers. The organizers hope the new monthly market will also bring economic growth to Oxford, provide resources to small businesses and help them to build connections that could lead to local entrepreneurial ventures.

“Being an avid thrifter and owning a small resale business, The Collective Chic, I saw a need for small businesses to grow and have resources that are readily available for them to get the support that they need,” Nicole Miller said.

Nicole Miller, left, and Challne Barnes met while shopping at thrift stores and came up with the idea for Lucky Finds Market. Photo provided

The Oxford Lucky Finds Market will be held on the first Saturday of each month.

There are two ways to sell goods at the market. Booth rentals are available for $35 or people with just a few items can bring them to the market and place them on the Lucky Finds Table. After an item sells, 50% of the proceeds are retained by the market and the remaining 50% are paid to the item donor. Items not picked up at the end of the market are donated to the Salvation Army.

The event admission fee is $1 or one canned food item. Kids are free.

The proceeds will benefit the Oxford Salvation Army, Stronger Together Oxford and the Lafayette-Oxford Food Pantry.

Barnes, a seven-year resident of Oxford, owns an upholstering and furniture business. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in criminal justice and remained in Oxford An avid thrift-store shopper, she met Miller while shopping at local thrift stores.

“Oxford has been home to me,” Barnes said. “Being a black-owned business, the support I have received from the community is overwhelming. Different organizations have given me the tools I needed to make my business thrive.”

The two women talked often about the needs that entrepreneurs and small startup businesses face and decided to do something to make things easier for them.

“Oxford needed an area for entrepreneurs and creatives alike,” Barnes said. “To grow in a single space and give them the materials they need to grow, just like we have.”

Just Cake it! will be a vendor at the first market. Photo via Facebook

The market will feature new and gently worn clothing shoes, baby/kid items, furniture, gift sets, fresh food/produce, handmade goods, snacks, beauty/health items, vintage/antique items and crafts and artwork.

As an incentive for vendors, local photographer/ videographer Jarron McKinley will be providing exclusive “meet the vendor” videos and photos for the vendors.

The market is supported by a grant from the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council Mississippi Arts Commission and Visit Mississippi. Other help, like volunteers, has been provided by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army and Stronger Together Oxford.

To become a vendor, visit www.Oxfordarts.com click on “Oxford’s Lucky Finds Market” and follow the prompts on the screen. Follow Lucky Finds Market on Facebook.

For more information on Vendor sign-up or information about becoming the Charity of the Month visit the website above or contact via email at: oxfluckyfindsmarket@gmail.com.