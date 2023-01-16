Rain Today, Strong Storms Expect Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via the NWS

Lafayette County will see a good amount of rain this week with a slight possibility of some strong thunderstorms on Wednesday.

There will be a couple of breaks from the rain scattered throughout the week.

Today, scattered rain showers will continue throughout the day. At times, winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight and wind gusts could persist overnight. The temperature will remain mild, with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 57 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70; however, no rain is currently in the forecast for Tuesday or Tuesday night, which will have a low of about 53 degrees.

The rain will return Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. The high will hit about 70 degrees and then drop to 49 degrees at night. Some of the storms could be severe.

Lafayette County is listed by the National Weather Service as mainly having a 1 on its Severe Weather Risk scale; however, a small area in the southwest part of the county is a level 2 on the 1 to 5 scale, with 1 being the lowest risk for severe weather and 5 being the highest risk.

The time period for some strong thunderstorms is currently 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night with wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

The rain will taper off in the early hours of Thursday morning and then the sun is expected to return and stick around through Saturday.

The high for Thursday should hit about 60 degrees under sunny skies, with the dropping to 36 degrees Thursday night as the front settles into the area.

Friday will be a bit chillier with a high of 55 expected and a low of 35 degrees. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 53 and a low of 38 degrees. As of Monday, the NWS has forecast a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday night and a 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday.