Cpl. Martin Named OPD Officer of the Year

Cpl. Devin Martin was named the 2022 Officer of the Year at the annual Oxford Peace Officers Officer of the Year Banquet recently.

Martin, an officer with OPD for seven years, is the 26th winner of the R.L. “Bob” Jones Memorial Officer of the Year Award. He was nominated by 2020 Officer of the Year winner Officer Will Hollowell.

“I am very honored since the award is voted on by my peers within the department,” Martin said. “It means a lot to me to just be nominated. There was a great group of officers that were nominated this year and all were deserving.”

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen agrees that Martin is a good police officer, he is also a “great human being.”

“He’s a good man, a good husband, and father,” McCutchen said. “He cares about people and he cares about doing a good job for the city of Oxford. Devin has faced adversity in his life, yet it has not changed who he is or his priorities. I’m proud to serve with Devin and I’m thankful we have him at OPD.”

Martin thanked his past and present supervisors for their support and mentorship, OPD’s administration for their support and his wife for “putting up with the crazy work schedule.”

“I do not feel like I do anything special. I show up to work, do the job, and go home,” Martin said. “It costs absolutely nothing to be a decent human being. You never know what someone is going through or what state of mind a person might be in. I just try to show everyone respect and be understanding of what they are going through.”

The banquet was held on Jan. 14. Along with Martin’s award, several others took home awards that night, including:

Award winners, from left to right, Chelsea Hardy – E:9 Service Award; Cpt. Alan Ivy – Community Service Award; Lt. Alex Moffett – Supervisor of the Year Award; Chief Jeff McCutchen – Leadership Achievement Award; Cpl. Devin Martin – Officer of the Year; Cpl. Peter Heim – Field Training Officer of the Year; Officer Justin Mitchell – Newcomer of the Year Award. Officer Brandon Byrd won SWAT Officer of the Year but is not pictured. Photo provided

Chelsea Hardy – E:9 Service Award

Captain Alan Ivy – Community Service Award

Lieutenant Alex Moffett – Supervisor of the Year Award

Chief Jeff McCutchen – Leadership Achievement Award

Corporal Peter Heim – Field Training Officer of the Year

Officer Justin Mitchell – Newcomer of the Year Award

Officer Brandon Byrd – SWAT Officer of the Year

“This year’s Officer of the Year Banquet was a great event. We were able to recognize several people and show appreciation for their hard work this past year,” McCutchen said. “All of the employees nominated were more than worthy of the recognition. We are truly blessed at OPD to have so many incredible people working with us.”

Staff report