Inmate Dies at Lafayette County Detention Center

An inmate at the Lafayette County Detention Center died Monday, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 5:37 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies at the Detention Center were called to the cell of an unresponsive male inmate.

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assuming life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

Medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Department of Corrections, responded and assumed the investigation. The cause of death will be determined by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Officer.

There were no signs of foul play; however, due to the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the inmate’s name or further information at this time.