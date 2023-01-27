OSD Announces its Parents of the Year

OSD’s Parents of the Year. Photo provided

The Oxford School District announced their Parents of the Year for the 2022/2023 school year recently.

Each school selects a Parent of the Year and one parent is chosen as the district’s Parent of the Year.

Barrie Welty was chosen as Oxford Middle School’s Parent of the Year and then was named Oxford School District’s Parent of the Year.

Barrie Welty was named Parent of the Year for OMS and the overall District Parent of the Year. Photo provided

Welty is invested in the Oxford School District and plays an integral role in the LovePacks program and is an active participant in the Blue Elite class.

A committee reviews all the nominations and chooses the Parent of the Year from the Parents of the Year from each school.

The Parents of the Year were recognized by the Oxford School District Board of Trustees on Monday.

Other Parents of the Year recognized Monday were:

Oxford Early Childhood Center: Sarah Simer

Bramlett Elementary School: Sarah Rose Lomenick

Central Elementary School: Brooke Driskell

Della Davidson Elementary School: Mary-Kathryn Herrington

Oxford Intermediate School: Sarah Beth Gary

Oxford Middle School: Barrie Welty

Oxford High School: Ashley Shows

Staff report