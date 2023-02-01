Several Qualify for County Elections Close to Deadline, Including an Oxford Aldermen

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Several people tossed their hats into Lafayette County politics during the last week of the qualification period for the 2023 election, including an Oxford alderman.

The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ended at 5 p.m. today, Feb. 1.

At-Large Aldermen John Mogan has qualified to run for the Lafayette County District 2 Supervisor seat.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor Larry Gillespie withdrew from the race this week.

A few races had only one candidate, the incumbent. Circuit Court Clerk Jeff Busby and County Attorney Jay Chain have no running against them.

Lafayette county Justice Court Clerk Mikey Avent will also serve another four years on the bench since no one qualified to run against him as well.

Constables Greg Pettis, northern district, and Jack Theobald, southern district, were also unopposed. Constable Kenneth Drewrey, central district has one opponent – Lee Durham.

Sheriff Joey East had one opponent qualify near the deadline today. Jeffrey C. South will go head-to-head with the Sheriff in November.

The race with the most candidates is for District 3 Supervisor with five candidates vying for the seat, including Incumbent David Rikard. The District 4 and 5 Supervisor races have four people running for supervisor.

Qualifying as of 5 p.m. today for county elections:

Circuit Court Clerk: Incumbent Court Clerk Jeff Busy

County Attorney: Incumbent Attorney Jay Chain

Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Joey East and Jeffrey C. South

Justice Court Judge-Northern District: LaSonja “Sue” Pettis, Brent Johnson, Hardie Meeks Jr. and Lyndsey Babb Woods (no incumbent)

Justice Court Judge-Central District: Incumbent Judge Mickey Avent

Justice Court Judge-Southern: Incumbent Judge Johnny Wayne McLarty, Kristi Allen and Benjamin Justus

Board of Supervisors:

District

1 – Incumbent Supervisor Brent Larson, Carole Arnold and Anthony Cox District

2- Incumbent Supervisor Larry Gillespie, John Morgan and Avery Dunn District

3 – Incumbent Supervisor David Rikard, Dale Timothy Gordon, Larandust

Coleman, Will Tidwell and Josh Thweatt District

4 – Incumbent Supervisor Chad McLarty, Anne M. Klingen, Scott Allen and Derek Mooney District

5 – Mike Fortner, Greg Bynum, Don Mason and Jason Kent (no incumbent)

Constable-North: Incumbent Constable Greg Pettis

Constable-Central: Incumbent Constable Kenneth Drewery and Lee Durham

Constable-South: Incumbent Constable Jack Theobald

Chancery Clerk: Mike Roberts, Lloyd Oliphant, Marsha Pierce Theobald and Kasey Haynie Daniels

TaxAssessor/Collector: Rocky Kennedy and Shelia Busby Kelly (no incumbent)

Election Commission: District 2 – Erin Smith; District 4 – Laura Antonow

Coroner: Glenn Coleman, Marilyn P. Delbridge, LaVera “Deede” Hodges and Shawn Bennett

State Elections

Governor: Incumbent Republican Tate Reeves and Republicans David Grady Hardigree and Dr. John Witcher and Democrats Brandon Presley and Gregory Wash

Lt. Governor: Incumbent Delbert Hosemann, Tiffany Longino, Chris McDaniel and Shane Quick, all Republicans and Ryan Grover, Democrat

Senate 9: Incumbent Nicole Boyd and Ricky Caldwell, both Republicans

House of Representatives District 12: Clay Deweese, incumbent

House of Representatives District 10: Brady B. Williamson, incumbent

House of Representatives District 13: Steve Massengill, incumbent

The primary will be on Aug. 8 with the primary runoff on Aug. 29. The General Election will be on Nov. 7 with the general election runoff on Nov. 28.