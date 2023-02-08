New Fine to Help Police Solve Computer Crimes

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While no one likes getting a ticket, the fine that violators pay will include a $1 assessment that will help local police solve computerized crimes.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved adding a $1 surcharge to all misdemeanor driving violations and offenses related to vehicle parking violations.

The surcharge will go to the Oxford Police Department’s Computerized Crime Prevention Measures Fund

The proceeds from the surcharge will be used to offset the cost of implementation of certain computerized crime prevention measures and the equipment necessary to prevent those types of crimes.

The new surcharge will be assessed on tickets where the violator admits guilt or is found guilty by a municipal judge, which will include the collection of the $1 surcharge that will be collected by the court clerk.