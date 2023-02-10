One Local Race in November Could Affect City and County Boards

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
With the qualification period for the 2023 elections over now, candidates are hitting the campaign trail in hopes of making it through the primaries and/or winning in November.
One local race could affect more than one position.
Oxford Aldermen John Morgan qualified to run for District 2 Lafayette County Supervisor.
Morgan is currently the At-Large alderman – which means he represents the entire city population and not just one ward.
Also running for District 2 supervisor are Dru Jones and Avery Dunn. Current Supervisor Larry Gillespie withdrew from the election.
If Morgan wins, he can’t be an alderman and a supervisor at the same time, according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
A vacancy will be declared by the remaining Board of Aldermen and a special election will be held.
The special election will be held 30 to 45 days after the vacancy is declared; which must be done, according to state statute, 10 days after the election.