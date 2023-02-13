What to Get Your Guy for Valentine’s Day

By Eva-Marie Luter

Journalism Graduate Student

For women, the gift list is easy, right? Flowers, chocolate and jewelry are mainstays for Valentine’s Day shopping. But what do you do for the men in your life?

Luckily, we did your hard work for you. Here is a list of our top items for men from stores right here on the Oxford Square and all are $50 and under.

B Unlimited

For your Ole Miss Baseball fanatic, B Unlimited has you covered. As a general rule, it’s hard to find anything in this store over $45, so you can’t go wrong here. Baseball shirts range from $30-$45. However, if you’re looking for something small – B Unlimited’s Ole Miss drink koozies are only $5 – and make a great gift for all ages year-round. Don’t miss their sticker collection either – their unisex stickers make great additions to any laptop, water bottle or vehicle.

Hinton & Hinton

Hinton & Hinton has the biggest selection of quality men’s socks in Oxford – they have every color and pattern you can think of…even socks with pizzas on them. Located in the back of their store, their private-label socks are $30 a pair. Hinton & Hinton also carries a broad selection of hats – high-quality brands such as DuckHead and Polo Ralph Lauren. They even carry the sillier options, like Coke brand caps and cereal-themed hats.

Hats for your favorite guy’s head at Hinton & Hinton. Photo by Eva-Marie Luter.

Neilson’s

The oldest department store in the South, Neilson’s carries fashions for all of the men in your life – young and old. They boast hats from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Southern Tide, and more, all for $30-$45 each. Neilson’s also carries Polo Men’s Boxers – grab a pack of three for the one who always has holes where there shouldn’t be – for just $40.

Honorable Mention: Neilson’s sells Burlebo unlined golfing shorts for $55 – which have been selling fast in-store leading up to Valentine’s Day. They come in assorted colors and patterns, and make a great gift for the man in your life that loves the outdoors, or just needs a new pair of lightweight shorts.

The shorts to have for this spring at Nielsons. Photo by Eva-Marie Luter.

Landry’s

Last but certainly not least, Landry’s on the Square has a great selection of men’s gifts. Right when you walk in the store, nick-knacks, clothing items, and other accessories are on display at the front – and most of them are under $50. Some items that we especially loved were the Mistral men’s luxury French soap bars – the scents were perfect and priced at $15 each. Coming into second place was the SAXX underwear ranging from $25-$40. SAXX is coveted by men of all ages, and the man in your life will not be disappointed. Their underwear is extremely breathable, of great quality, and holds perfectly. Landry’s also boasted unique bottle openers – stainless steel heavyweight designs for only $25 each. Landry’s is also running a sale leading up to Valentine’s Day – All items under $40 are 20% off.

Smells good and he’ll probably like this better than flowers. Photo by Eva-Marie Luter.

No matter what the occasion, shopping locally is a great way to treat that special guy and also show support for Oxford businesses.