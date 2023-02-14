Journalism Student Works as Title IX Ambassador for Championship Game

Staff Report

University of Mississippi

Loral Winn, a senior in the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media, was one of five women selected as a SEC/CBS Sports Title IX ambassador for the 2022 SEC Championship game in December. Submitted photo

A senior in the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media got a backstage pass to the SEC Championship in December as a Title IX ambassador for SEC/CBS Sports.

While the LSU Tigers were taking on the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 3, Loral Winn, a journalism major and distance runner on the Ole Miss cross-country and track and field teams from Dresden, Tennessee, was on the sidelines.

The SEC and CBS Sports tabbed Winn and four other women as Title IX ambassadors as a part of the SEC’s “50 years of Title IX – Creating Opportunities” campaign. Each ambassador traveled to Atlanta to get a behind-the-scenes look at sports television and broadcasting.

“This is an incredibly unique opportunity for me to be able to meet and converse with individuals who work in television and sports broadcasting, which can be difficult to do as a student,” Winn said.

“It is not often that you are given the chance to sit down with CBS Sports producers, directors and broadcasters and pick their brains.”

With the help of Ravin Gilbert, director of social responsibility and engagement in the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, Winn applied and was chosen for the three-day trip to Atlanta. In the days before the event, Winn got to see firsthand what goes into covering a national sporting event.

“Ravin does a wonderful job of assisting every student-athlete here at Ole Miss in finding exemplary internships and opportunities as well as jobs after graduation,” Winn said. “She is exceptional at her position and has helped me to get my foot in the door with the SEC and in finding opportunities as a hopeful future sports broadcaster.”

