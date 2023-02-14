Oxford OBGYN Transitions to Focusing on Gynecology Practice

One of Oxford’s OBGYNs is stepping back from delivering babies in Oxford, reducing his long hours and entering a season of balance in his life.

Dr. Blake Smith, a partner at Oxford Clinic for Women, stopped delivering babies in Oxford this fall after 27 years. While he’s continuing to deliver part-time in Tupelo and DeSoto, he’s focused his Oxford practice on gynecological services, which includes annual check-ups and overseeing care for his long-time patients.

Dr. Blake Smith

Deanna Mackie, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, has worked alongside Smith for 15 years.

“Dr. Smith has been a steward of the community, taking very good care of patients before, during and after they deliver. He serves with a big heart,” she said. “It’s difficult to find words that encompass everything he means to the area.”

Smith estimates he’s delivered 7,000 babies since he began his practice. After serving with the Peace Corps and earning his M.D., he arrived in Oxford in 1995. He joined the Oxford Clinic for Women as the youngest of four doctors.

“Dr. Smith is a shining example of what makes an exceptional doctor: a passion for learning, a desire to listen and a nature for service,” said Dr. Samuel Cole, partner at Oxford Clinic for Women. “I’ve been honored to work with him for nearly a decade now, and we’re all grateful to have him continuing to care for our patients.”

Smith remembers well the first baby he delivered.

“It was in 1991, and I was a medical student,” Smith said. “The dad was so excited. He apologized for acting so goofy, saying it was his first baby, and I told him, ‘It’s my first too!’”

Obstetrics was a joyful calling for Smith.

“Seeing the kids I’ve delivered grow up and go to college and then delivering their babies, it’s unlike anything else,” he said.

He’s going to miss delivering babies in Oxford, but for the first time in decades, he says he’s not waking up every third night to deliver. He’s gotten to spend more time with his wife and family. With a grandchild on the way, the future is exciting.

The extra time has also allowed him to be more involved in the community. He is an active member in his church, OU Methodist, and serves on the board of the Thacker Mountain Radio Show.

“I love this town. I can’t imagine living anywhere else,” Smith said.

He has travel plans with his wife, too. They enjoy taking their Airstream trailer to National Parks to hike in the beauty of nature. This year, they want to visit Greece.

After a long-standing career of service, Smith is looking forward to continuing the comprehensive care he gives to women in Oxford. As always, he strives to support the whole person in front of him.

“Patients’ issues can be intricate, so we take our time to listen and find what we can do to get them the help they need,” Smith said.

Among the providers at Oxford Clinic for Women, Dr. William Henderson and Dr. Samuel Cole are delivering in Oxford, and CFNPs Hannah Dye and Deanna Mackie provide prenatal care for patients up until delivery.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications