Photos provided by UM College Democrats

The Protect Trans Youth Rally hosted by UM College Democrats and Oxford Gay-Straight Alliance took place on Saturday in front of Oxford City Hall. The rally was in response to HB 1125 which is currently being considered by Mississippi lawmakers in Jackson.

If passed, the “Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures” (REAP), or HB 1125, will immediately ban evidenced-based “gender transition procedures” like puberty blockers and hormones for trans minors in Mississippi.