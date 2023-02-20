Strong Storms Possible on Wednesday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

This week is Mississippi Severe Weather Awareness Week and the Mid-South may get a chance to become very aware as there is a possibility of some severe storms on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be cloudy and there is a slight chance of some rain showers throughout the day. The high today should hit 70 degrees. Tonight’s low is expected to be 56 degrees. There is a chance of rain before 8 a.m. And then again after midnight.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain before noon. The remainder of the day will be cloudy with a high near 71 degrees.

On Wednesday, most clouds will roll into the area in the afternoon, bringing a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. More rain showers are likely after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. There’s a chance of wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Storms and wind are expected throughout most of Wednesday night with a low of around 55 degrees. Wind will be 10 to 15 mph and gust up to 35 mph.

The skies should clear on Thursday with a high reaching almost 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will continue to be gusty as the front moves out of the area. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday night after midnight.

There is a slight chance of rain n Friday and Saturday currently. Skies are expected to be cloudy. Friday’s high will be bear 56 degrees; however, the temperature will jump to a high of around 70 on Saturday.

Rain is expected again on Sunday.

There are currently no weather watches or warnings issued for Lafayette County.