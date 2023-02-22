Lolita Gregory Appointed OSD Board Member

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen appointed Lolita Gregory to be the newest member of the Oxford School District Board of Trustees.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill made the announcement Tuesday during the Board’s regular meeting.

Lolita Gregory. Photo via the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce

Gregory is no stranger to serving her community. She is currently the chairwoman of the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee and has been an active member of the OSD PTO, and the OSD Foundation as well as heading up the Junior Leadership Lafayette Program for several years.

“I love to serve, I love Oxford/Lafayette and the University community and I believe in pouring into our children,” Gregory told Hotty Toddy News Wednesday.

Gregory has three children in the OSD, two at Oxford High and one at Oxford Middle School.

“My goal is to help make our school district the absolute best it can be,” she said. “To be a voice of, and from, our community. To serve our students, the district employees and our families who entrust their children to us.”

Gregory is the Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Recruitment and Retention at the School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi.

Gregory’s term will begin on the first Saturday in March, as per Mississippi Code.

Four of the five members of the OSD Board of Trustees are appointed by the Board of Aldermen. One seat is decided via an election.

Gregory will be replacing Betsy Smith whose term ends March 3.

The other Trustees are Denny Tosh, Ray Hill, Ashley Wilkinson and Carter Myers.