Mississippi Tech Startup Carmigo Hits 4,000 Cars Sold Milestone

Photo via Carmigo

Tupelo, Miss. — Carmigo, a Mississippi-based technology start-up, just sold its 4,000th car.

This milestone comes while other online tech companies in automotive continue to struggle.

“Last year was an exciting ride, seeing the used car market reach stratospheric highs before plummeting back to earth,” said Carmigo CEO and Founder Andrew Warmath. “We got to experience that unprecedented growth. But then we were quickly forced to adapt and innovate in order to grow when other companies in our industry were struggling.”

Carmigo sold just over 1,000 cars in its first year of operations after launching in January 2021. Now, after only one more year, the Tupelo-based company has quadrupled its sales.

Carmigo’s unique approach to business has helped the company weather the storm. Instead of holding inventory like most online used car buyers, Carmigo simply facilitates the transaction, endeavoring to make it easier for both buyer and seller.

“What makes us different is that we’re not focused on the sale. We’re focused on making the transaction easy and beneficial for both parties,” Warmath said. “Coming from a dealership background, we know how hard it is to inspect and stock quality used cars, so we want to bring lot-ready cars to our dealership partners. We also know how hard it can be to sell your car. So Carmigo works to make it easier for everyone by connecting these two needs at scale.”

This difference also allows Carmigo to charge a flat buyer and seller fee instead of relying on margins that fluctuate from transaction to transaction.

About Carmigo:

Carmigo is an online vehicle marketplace connecting individual sellers with dealerships. Carmigo was founded through the frustration of consumers looking for a more transparent and convenient way to sell their vehicles and seeing dealers look for a better source of inventory than traditional auctions. Carmigo is based in Tupelo, Mississippi, and is rapidly expanding its team.

