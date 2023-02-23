OSD to Hold Teacher Recruitment Day

The Oxford School District is hosting its annual Teacher Recruitment Day for certified teachers who are seeking employment on Saturday at Oxford High School.

Interested candidates can visit with school administrators from 8 to 10 a.m. without an appointment.

If the candidate would like to be considered for an interview at Teacher Recruitment Day, he/she should submit their application by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit oxfordsd.org/jobs

Step 2: Click on “Vacancies/Apply Now”

Step 3: Select Teacher Recruitment Day for your grade level

Staff report