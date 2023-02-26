Harris Grand Slam Propels Ole Miss 18-8 Over Maryland

By Adam Brown

Junior catcher Calvin Harris delivered a walk off grand slam in the seventh inning for No. 4 Ole Miss to defeat the No. 13 Maryland Terrapins 18-8 and take the series on Sunday.

Ole Miss (6-1) took a three-run lead 11-8 into the home half of the seventh and scored seven runs with no outs.

The Rebels belted six home runs on the afternoon by Jacob Gonzalez, Peyton Chatagnier, Harris, TJ McCants and Kemp Alderman.

A total of 10 home runs were hit on the final day of the series.

Ole Miss got the home runs started in the first on lead-off home run by Gonzalez.

Ole Miss starter Xavier Rivas gave the Maryland batters trouble at the plate. He retired the first five batters he faced before walking the bases loaded in the second.

Maryland took a 2-1 advantage in the third on a two-run home run to left by Nick Lorusso.

Ole Miss quickly responded with three home runs of their own off the barrel of Chatagnier, a three-run shot by Harris and McCants.

The Terps answered in the fourth with two two-run home runs that cut into a six-run advantage for the Rebels.

Rivas worked 3.2 innings against Maryland to pick up the win as he surrendered six runs on six hits (three home runs and a double) with four walks and five strikeouts.

Head coach Mike Bianco made the call to the bullpen for Mitch Murrell, who tossed 2.1 innings against the Terps as he allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts.

In the home half of the fourth, Ole Miss scored two runs as Ethan Groff led off with a base knock and came home on a double by Harris. Alderman singled to left that brought Harris home.

Harris finished the day 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and a single with eight RBIs.

Maryland climbed back in the game in the fifth with a two-run home run by Luke Shilger.

Bianco then called on the arm of freshman right-hander Brayden Jones in the seventh. Jones allowed two walks and a strikeout while he faced six batters.

In the seventh with two outs, Alderman hit his home run. On the season, the Rebels have hit a total of 18 home runs.

Ole Miss returns to action Tuesday, playing host to Louisiana Tech for a two-game midweek series. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network+.