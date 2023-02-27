Jay Lee Murder Case Still Hasn’t Gone Before a Grand Jury

By Alyssa Schnugg

The case against Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who was arrested last year for the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was not presented to the Lafayette County grand jury that met earlier this month.

Jimmie Jay Lee

This is the second time the case did not get presented to the grand jury since he was arrested. The grand jury meets three times a year unless a special grand jury is called.

It’s unclear as to why the state has not yet presented the case to a grand jury; however, it’s likely due to the delay of test results from the state’s crime lab.

A court official speaking off the record Monday said that it was very likely that a special grand jury will be called in the next month or two where prosecutors will present their evidence to the grand jury in hopes of getting an indictment against Herrington.

Lee, 20, went missing on July 8. Herrington Jr., of Grenada, was arrested on July 22 and charged with Lee’s murder; however, Lee’s body has not yet been recovered.

Herrington is currently out on a $250,000 bond.