Ole Miss Baseball Remains at No. 4 in D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

.The Ole Miss Rebels remain at No. 4 in the nation in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 poll this week.

Ole Miss (6-1) took the backend of the series against No. 13 Maryland over the weekend at home at Swayze. The Rebels scored 30 runs over Saturday and Sunday.

Ole Miss went 3-1 on the week with a midweek 11-3 victory over Arkansas State on Tuesday.

The Rebels offense continues to tear the cover off the ball with 18 home runs on the season. A total of six were sent sailing out of the yard by the red and blue on Sunday.

Ole Miss joins eight other clubs in this weeks poll in LSU(1), Tennessee (3), Ole Miss (4), Florida (6), Vanderbilt (7), Arkansas (8), Texas A&M (15), Alabama (20) and South Carolina (23).

To see the full Top 25 poll, click here.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday for a midweek series against Louisiana Tech. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.