No. 4 Ole Miss Drops Midweek Series Opener to Louisiana Tech

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carliegh Holt

No. 4 Ole Miss came up just short against Louisiana Tech, 6-5, on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (6-2) freshman right-hander JT Quinn had a masterful outing against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, retiring the first 13 sluggers in order with seven strikeouts.

The Rebels offense continued to put runs on the scoreboard, jumping out to an early 4-0 advantage as they put a run on the board each inning.

In the first, junior Jacob Gonzalez led off with a base hit and came in on a triple off by Ethan Groff. In the second, Tywone Malone drew a walk and came in on a hit-by-pitch to Groff. Kemp Alderman led off the third inning with a single and came all the way home on a base rip by Anthony Calarco.

Groff in his third at bat drew a walk and scored on an RBI base rip by Calvin Harris in the fourth.

Louisiana Tech got to Quinn in the fifth as they took a 5-4 lead on a double off the bat of Will Safford and a home run by Brody Drost.

Quinn worked 4.1 innings allowed four runs on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Bianco made the call to the bullpen for the right-handed arm of Mason Morris. Morris tossed a third of a frame and surrendered a run on two hits with a walk. Morris turned the ball over to Jackson Kimbrell after recoding the out.

Kimbrell tossed 2.1 innings for the Rebels while surrendering a run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

In the eighth, Cole Ketchum entered out of the pen and held Louisiana Tech’s bats at bay for 1.2 innings. Mason Nicholas came in and got the final out.

The Rebel pitchers retired 11 Louisiana Tech sluggers.

The Rebels offense tied the game in six as Harris opened the frame with a walk and came in a few batters later on a base knock by TJ McCants.

The Bulldogs regained the lead in the seventh as they scored a run on a base knock by Dalton Davis.

Ole Miss and Louisiana Tech will close out the midweek series on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network +.