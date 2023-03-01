Rebels Edge Bulldogs In Weather-Shorted Series Finale



Fourth-ranked Ole Miss won 4-3 against Louisiana Tech Wednesday after an extended weather delay was finally ruled “game over.”

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss is now 7-2 on the season, while Louisiana Tech is 5-4.

The Rebels now head to Minneapolis to face Maryland, Minnesota, and Nebraska, all of the Big Ten, this weekend. Just last weekend in Oxford, Ole Miss won two of three games against Maryland.

Freshman right-hander Jordan Vera made his third appearance on the mound in a Rebel uniform. With Wednesday’s game scoreless through two innings, the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard first with a solo homer from Ethan Bates to right center in the top of the third inning.

Will Furniss led off the bottom of the third with a walk, working the count from 0-2 to a base on balls. After Peyton Chatagnier popped up to the first baseman right in front of the plate, Jacob Gonzalez singled to put runners on the corners. Ethan Groff, 2-for-4 in the game, reached on a fielder’s choice but Furniss was out in a rundown between third and home. Calvin Harris was out on a ball hit to the first baseman as the pitcher covered the bag for the out.

In the top of the fourth, after a one-out walk by Jorge Corona, Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco brought in another freshman right-hander, Sam Tookoian, to pitch. After a strikeout by Adarius Myers, Tech’s Walker Burchfield sent one over the center field wall for a 3-0 Bulldog lead. Will Safford followed that up with a double to shallow center. But Logan McLeod struck out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kemp Alderman launched one to left center and out of the ballpark to cut the Louisiana Tech lead to two runs at 3-1. After Anthony Calarco walked, the Bulldogs immediately changed pitchers as Alec Sparks relieved starter Nick Fraginals. There were two quick outs but then the Rebels got something going.

Furniss singled to right, and then he and Calarco advanced a base on a wild pitch by Sparks. Chatagnier singled to right to score both and it was 3-3. After Chatagnier advanced to second on a wild pitch, the Bulldogs went to the bullpen again, this time turning to Ryan Harland. Gonzalez then grounded out.

After Tookoian took care of the visitors in the fifth, Groff led off the Rebel fifth with a solo homer to right center and into the student section for a beverage shower as actual rain showers had begun moments earlier. It was 4-3 Rebels. More rain was on the way.

Brayden Jones took over for Tookoian to start the top of the sixth. Corona led things off for the Bulldogs with a double to the wall in right center. After a Myers groundout, Burchfield moved Corona to third on a groundout with two down. Safford struck out and Corona with the leadoff double was stranded at third base.

Rawley Hector came in to pitch for Louisiana Tech to start the bottom of the sixth. The Rebels got a two-out walk from Gonzalez but no runs.

Sam Tookoian got the win for Ole Miss. He’s 1-0 on the season. Ryan Harland (0-1) got the loss for Tech and Brayden Jones got his second save of the young season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports