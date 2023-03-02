Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to Visit Law School Next Week

Staff Report

University of Mississippi

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will host oral arguments Monday through Wednesday (March 6-8) at the University of Mississippi School of Law.

The federal appellate court, which has a jurisdiction that includes Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, has been visiting the Ole Miss law school roughly every three years since 1983.

During the visit, a panel of judges – Rhesa H. Barksdale (JD 72), Leslie H. Southwick and Stephen A. Higginson – will hear 11 oral arguments over three days in the school’s courtroom. Additionally, they will meet with law students and host a Q&A session for students.

The public is also invited to attend the sessions.

Sessions begin at 9 a.m. each day. The calendar of oral arguments includes:

March 6

22-30169 USA v. Christopher Kinzy, Appellant

22-30288 Michael Ashford, Et Al., Appellants-Appellees v. Aeroframe Services, Appellant v. Aviation Technical Services v. Roger Porter, Appellant. (Cons. w/ 22-30185, Et Al.)

22-40376 Whirlpool Corporation, Et Al., Appellants v. Shenzhen Salinda Electrical Technology Company, Et Al.

22-50536 Org v. Ken Paxton, Et Al., Appellants

March 7

19-11200 Mark Moody, Appellant v. Bobby Lumpkin

22-60399 TNT Crane & Rigging, Petitioner v. Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, Et Al.

22-50102 Shanon Edmiston, Et Al. v. Oscar Borrego, Sr., Et Al., Appellants

March 8

22-20274 Inmarsat Global Limited, Et Al., Appellants v. SpeedCast International Limited

22-20333 Antonio Martinelli v. Hearst Newspapers, Et Al., Appellants

22-30351 Arthur Sampson, Jr., Et Al. v. United Services Automobile Assocition, Et Al., Appellants

22-10360 Otis Crandel, Et Al., Appellants v. Dalena Hall, Et Al. (Cons. w/ No. 22-10361)

All cellphones, recording equipment, laptop computers and similar electronic devices must be turned off when in the courtroom. Per the Fifth Circuit’s Rule 34.7, no cameras, tape recorders or other equipment designed for the recording or transmission of visual images or sound may be present during oral arguments.

Visitors may not blog, tweet or otherwise transmit contemporaneous or live transcription or observations from the courtroom. Late entry and exit are allowed, but visitors must do so quietly. Anyone entering late or leaving early is encouraged to sit in the back if space is provided to minimize disruption.

No food and beverages or backpacks are allowed in the courtroom. For visitors to campus, parking permits are available through the parking website.

Audio of the arguments is available live via this link, which is active only during the hearings. If the livestream is not functioning properly during the hearing, call 504-310-7804 to report the problem.

Recordings of the oral arguments are also available shortly after the hearings here.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit is one of 13 federal appellate courts. The court’s home is the John Minor Wisdom United States Court of Appeals Building in New Orleans.