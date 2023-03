Welcome into the latest edition of Hotty Toddy Chat with HottyToddy.com sports editor Adam Brown and Integrated Marketing Communications student Jack Couch. The two-take look at sports around Ole Miss and the landscape of sports.

This week we look back at the series win over No. 13 Maryland at Swayze field and a look ahead to March Madness. A coaching search has started for the men’s team and more.

News editor Alyssa Schnugg returns to the show for a look at news.

Staff Report