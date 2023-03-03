No. 4 Ole Miss Prepares Cambria College Classic

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo by Carliegh Holt

No. 4 Ole Miss baseball hits the road for the first time this season as they take part in the Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota this weekend.

Ole Miss (7-2) will take the diamond against No. 18 Maryland, Minnesota (Saturday) and Nebraska (Sunday). The first pitch this afternoon between the Rebels and the Terrapins is set for 3 p.m. CT and can be streamed on BIgTen Network+.

The Rebels are coming into weekend after splitting a midweek series against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ole Miss fell to the Bulldogs 6-5 in game one and won the finale 4-3.

Last weekend, Ole Miss played host to then-ranked No.13 Maryland and took the backend of the series. The Rebels outscored the Terps 30-14 in the final two games.

In the finale on Sunday, Calvin Harris had a huge day with a career-high eight RBI in what was the first four-hit game and multi-home run game in his career.

As a team, Ole Miss hit six home runs on Sunday.

Coach Mike Bianco will send right-hander Jack Dougherty (Friday), RHP Grayson Saunier (Saturday vs Minnesota) and southpaw Xavier Rivas (Sunday vs Nebraska).

Fans can watch all three-games this weekend on the BIG+ by subscribing to a monthly school pass for Minnesota for $9.95. Fans can visit bigtenplus.com or download the B1G+ app and sign up.

Game times for the Rebels this weekend Maryland (Friday at 3 p.m.), Minnesota (Saturday at 7 p.m.) and Nebraska (Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)