Ole Miss Softball Opens SEC Play at No. 4 Tennessee

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss softball travels up to Rocky Top this weekend to open up their SEC slate against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers. The first pitch of this three-game set is set for Friday at 4 p.m. CT and can be seen on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (13-8, 0-0 SEC) is coming off a 4-2 weekend at the Ole Miss Classic, tossing three shutouts and scoring 23 runs.

This season, Ole Miss boasts one of the nation’s top defenses. The Rebels lead the SEC with 0.62 double plays per game and rank second with a .981 fielding percentage.

At the dish, the Rebels fifth-year senior Mikayla Alle leads the team with 23 hits and a .404 batting average.

Coach Jamie Trachsel team has Tate Whitley back in the leadoff role. This past weekend, she hit .500 with eight hits, four runs scored and an RBI this past weekend.

Tennessee kicks off conference play weekend with an overall 16-1 record and an 11-game win streak.

As a team, UT is batting .357 and has scored 149 runs for an average of 8.75 per game. At the plate, Kiki Milloy paces Tennessee with a .500 batting average and 25 hits, 10 of which have been home runs, and 23 RBIs. In the circle, Ashley Rogers anchors the nation’s top statistical pitching staff. Rogers retains a perfect 5-0 record, appearing in seven games and pitching 31.2 innings. The graduate student has a current 0.66 ERA leading the Vols in strikeouts, taking down 52 batters.

Last season, Ole Miss and Tennessee faced off in Oxford, where the Rebels took the series two games to one.

Game times for this series are set for Friday (4 p.m. CT), Saturday (12:30 p.m. CT) and Sunday (11 a.m. CT). Fans can stream the first two games on the SEC Network+ and on Sunday the Rebels and Vols will be on the SEC Network.