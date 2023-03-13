Colder Temps Make a Brief Return This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Images via the NWS-Memphis

After feeling more like late spring last week, more winter-like temps return this week with Lafayette County under a Freeze Warning and a Freeze Watch from the National Weather Service.

The Freeze Warning is in place from midnight tonight through 9 a.m. Tuesday when the temperature overnight is expected to hit 29 degrees overnight.

Today will be sunny but chilly with a high of 50 degrees.

A Freeze Watch is in place for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The low overnight is expected to be around 30 degrees Tuesday night.

Temperatures will slowly climb on Wednesday and Thursday to about 60 degrees on Wednesday and 69 degrees on Thursday; however, another cold front is expected to move into the area on Friday.

The front will bring showers and thunderstorms to Lafayette County on Thursday night into Friday morning.

The low on Friday will be back in the low 30s.

The weekend should be sunny but chilly with highs Saturday and Sunday around 50 degrees and lows overnight in the low 30s.