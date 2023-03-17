Friday, March 17, 2023
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss women’s basketball team opens there second straight NCAA Tournament appearance this evening as they take on the No. 9 seed Gonzaga. The tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.

Ole Miss’ (23-8, 11-5 SEC) run in the SEC Tournament came to a close in the semifinals against the South Carolina Gamecocks by the score of 80-51. The Rebels were led in scoring by Madison Scott with 15 points, followed by Angel Baker with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Ole Miss reaches the big dance in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2004 & 2005.

Gonzaga rolls into Stanford, Calif. with an 28-4 overall record and a 17-1 mark in the WCC.

This season, Gonzaga is led on the floor by junior Yvonne Eljim with 16.7 points, her teammate Kaylynne Truong with 16.1 ppg.

As a team, the Bulldogs average 72.4 points per game and eight an average of eight three pointers a night.

This evening will be the third meeting between the two programs. Gonzaga and Ole Miss have met twice before with each program taking a matchup both on neutral sites.

The two programs last met in 2010 in Hawaii where the Rebels defeated the Bulldogs in a tight 53-52 matchup. Gonzaga took the first meeting with a 66-62 win in 1993 versus Ole Miss in Provo.

The winner will move to the round of 32 to face the winner of No. 1 Stanford or Sacred Heart.

