St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl Set for Saturday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in 2020. Photo via Facebook

Whether or not you are Irish, love the color green, or maybe just love Oxford’s nightlife, this year’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl will allow you to experience it all.

Join hundreds of local people starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Harrison’s where the Pub Crawl will kick off.

Grab a green beer and some St. Patrick’s Day swag while you’re there before the crawl moves on to Moe’s. Other establishments on the route are the Round Table, Library Sports Grill, Funky’s, Roosters and The Blind Pig.

Pub Crawl organizer Joe Dickey said he started the event in 2010 for no other reason than to provide a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. There’s no charge to join the crawl.

“I think a town Oxford needs a St Patrick’s event,” he said. “It’s fun for everyone who goes and it’s a great way to support local businesses.”

Along with green beads, stickers and other fun swag, there will be prizes awarded for the best costume.