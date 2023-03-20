Former NBA star shares story of recovery and redemption at The Pavilion on April 25. Photo provided by Red Window Communications



Intended for Good: The Stonewater Council for Youth and The William Magee Institute for Student Wellbeing will present “A Night with Chris Herren,” at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on April 25.

From growing up in Fall River, MA, to playing Division 1 basketball and in the NBA, Herren will take the audience on his journey from addiction to sobriety. Additionally, he will relate his story to the audience addressing themes of gateway drugs, prescription drug use, vaping and the responsibility of prevention starting with us all. To conclude the event, Chris will field questions from the audience.

This free event is being offered thanks to the generosity of Intended for Good, The Magee Institute, Ole Miss Athletics, Cannon Motors, and other valued community partners.

“Intended for Good: The Stonewater Council for Youth was founded with the mission of providing education, resources, and hope to younger generations and their families,” Bryan Fikes, the CEO of Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center and Founder of Intended for Good explains. “I can’t think of a better speaker or more dynamic speaker to host our very first community event.”

David Magee, director of operations at The Magee Institute says, “Helping bring vibrant, vital voices to the community to engage on the topic of substance misuse and prevention is an important part of The Magee Institute’s mission. This free evening with Chris Herren is a must for all students and parents in the region.”

Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Many Ole Miss student-athletes are expected to join youth and adults from throughout the region.

Group attendance is encouraged, and groups of 10 or more can sign up to receive a free scoop of ice cream at The Oxford Creamery.

For more information or to register your group, visit www.stonewaterrecovery.org/intended-for-good.

Courtesy of Red Window Communications