Warmer Temperatures This Week; Chance of Storms Friday

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Lafayette County will feel the last of this current cold front this evening with the low expected to be around 32 degrees overnight.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from 11 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Then the weather will begin to warm up on Tuesday with a high expected around 60 degrees and a low Tuesday night at around 51 degrees. There is a slight chance for some rain showers late Tuesday night.
Wednesday will reach 72 degrees under partly sunny skies with a low of 57.
As spring returns to the area, so do spring showers.
Thursday should start off sunny and warm with a high of 79 degrees; however, storms are expected to move into the area Thursday night into early Friday morning.
There is a slight risk of severe storms and heavy rainfall on Friday.
The incoming cold front Thursday will cool temps down but just a bit with a high expected on Saturday near 69 degrees and a low of 49 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday is expected to be near 75 degrees and mostly sunny; however, there is currently a 30 percent chance of some showers on Sunday.
