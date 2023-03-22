Body of Missing Oxford Man Found in Yalbusha; Death is Criminal Investigation

An Oxford man who was reported missing by his family Tuesday is dead, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Curtis “Maurice” Vaughn’s body was found in Yalbusha County, according to a press release from OPD.

However, investigators have not released where exactly the body was found nor the possible cause of death.

OPD did state that his death is now an active criminal investigation.

Vaughn, 32, was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday night.

Anyone with information or who heard or saw anything suspicious should contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

This is a developing story. Check with Hotty Toddy News for updates.

Staff report