Few Details Surrounding Death of Oxford Man Released

Other than some additional about where his body was found, few details surrounding the circumstances of Curtis “Maurice” Vaughn’s death have been confirmed.

The body of a missing Oxford man that was discovered in Yalobusha County on Wednesday was found near the Water Valley Municipal Airport.

Curtis “Maurice” Vaughn

According to the North Mississippi Herald, Curtis “Maurice” Vaughn, 32, was found dead at 1:41 p.m. on Wednesday off County Road 214, about 30 feet from the center-line of the county road on the county right-of-way.

Sheriff Jermaine Gooch said the location of where Vaughn was killed had not been determined.

According to family members, Vaughn’s car was located in Lafayette County in Paris.

Others have posted on social media that he was killed because of a dice game gone wrong.

Calls to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department were not returned as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Rumors of an arrest circulated on social media late Thursday; however, no arrests could be confirmed Friday afternoon.

Vaughn was reported missing by family members on Tuesday after he had not been heard from since 11 p.m. Monday.

The Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department is being assisted by Oxford Police Department, Water Valley Police Department, Lafayette County Metro Narcotic Unit and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. If the crime scene is determined to have occurred in Lafayette County, the LCSD would take the lead in the investigation.

To report information, contact the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-473-2722, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421 or the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400.

