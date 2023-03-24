No. 8 Seed Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on No. 5 Louisville Tonight in the Sweet 16

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

No. 8 seed Ole Miss takes on the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals in the Sweet 16 of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament this evening in Seattle.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

Ole Miss (25-8, 11-5 SEC) got to the Sweet 16 by defeating No. 9 seed Gonzaga (71-48) and No. 1 seed Stanford (54-49) last weekend in the first two rounds. The Rebels held both teams under 50 points.

Ole Miss held Stanford to shoot 2-for-7 from beyond the arc at 28.6 percent. The Rebels went 5-for-11 from downtown and were led by freshman Ayanna Thompson from deep with three three-pointers for nine points.

In scoring, three Rebels scored in double figures led by Angel Baker with 13 points, Marquesha Davis, Madison Scott added 12 and 11 points respectively.

The Rebels are now back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2007 season.

Louisville rolls into the Sweet 16 with a 25-11 overall record after defeating No. 4 seed Texas 73-51 on Monday night in the round of 32.

This season, the Cardinals average 73.1 points per game and surrender 63.4 ppg to their opponents.

Louisville is led on the court by junior guard Hailey Van Lith who averages 19.5 ppg. Her teammate Chrislyn Carr adds 11.2 ppg.

Tonight’s matchup between Ole Miss and Louisville will be the first meeting between the two programs.

The winner will move on to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of No. 6 Colorado and No. 2 Iowa on Sunday.