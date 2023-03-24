Ole Miss Softball Announces Time Change For SEC Home Opener

With inclement weather forecasted in the Oxford area, Ole Miss softball’s SEC home opener against LSU on Friday has been moved up to 2 p.m. CT.

The Rebels are looking to win their fourth consecutive SEC home opening series, dating back to the 2019 season. Ole Miss and LSU will kick off the series Friday afternoon on SECN+, followed by a nationally televised game Saturday night at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. The two teams will wrap up the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+.

All games at the Ole Miss Softball Complex and free and open to the public.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports