Lots of Sun for Most of the Week; Rain and Possible Storms Friday

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

File image

Don’t put away those light sweaters and warm blankets just yet.

A cold front is settling into Lafayette County bringing lots of sunshine and cooler temps this week.

Today’s high temperature should hit about 71 degrees under sunny skies. The low tonight will be around 48 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be sunny and slightly cooler with highs of 65 degrees and lows in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday will warm up a bit with a high of 74 degrees and a low of 59 degrees, and still plenty of sunshine.

However, rain is expected to return Friday morning with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms around 1 a.m. With winds around 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph.

More rain throughout the day Friday and into Friday night.

There is a slight chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 71 degrees and lows in the mid-to upper-40s.

Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches or warnings when they are issued on its website, Facebook and Twitter pages.