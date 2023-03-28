Grand Jury Indicts Herrington in Murder of Jay Lee

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmy “Jay” Lee has been indicted by a grand jury.

Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington was arrested on July 22 and charged with Lee’s murder.

Sheldon “Timmy” Herrington

A special grand jury was called for Monday and Tuesday and on Tuesday, the grand jury passed down the indictment against Herrington, who has been officially charged with capital murder, which is a murder that is committed during the course of another felony.

The indictment states that Herrington allegedly killed Lee while committing the felony crime of kidnapping.

If convicted, Lee could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8 when he left his apartment at Campus Walk Apartments.

While Herrington is charged with his murder, Lee’s body has not yet been recovered.

During the bond hearing in August, prosecutors said the two men had known each other for about four months and had recently entered into a sexual relationship.

Lee, who studied social work at Ole Miss, ran for Homecoming King in September 2021 on a platform of “self-love and living your truth.” He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in May 2022 and was planning on attending graduate school at Ole Miss.

Herrington has been out on a $250,000 bond since December.

This is a developing story.