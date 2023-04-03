Monday, April 3, 2023
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Slotted at No. 22 in Final USA Today Coaches Poll

Following its 19th NCAA Tournament appearance and a run to its 11th Sweet 16 in program history, Ole Miss finds itself in the final USA Today Coaches Poll of the season slotted at No. 22. For the 9th time and the first since 2007, the Rebels end the season ranked.
 
In record setting fashion, eighth seeded Ole Miss toppled No. 9 Gonzaga in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Stanford, 71-48. The Rebels limited the Zags to a program low 48 points allowed in an NCAA Tournament game as well as draining a best of seven three’s in a Tournament game. Ole Miss was also on a tear off the boards, grabbing an NCAA game-high of 51 rebounds.
 
Matching up against No. 1 Stanford in the Second Round, Ole Miss came to play from the jump by taking an early lead against the Cardinal and never looked back by leading the entirety of the game. The Rebels knocked off the top-seeded Cardinal, 54-49 to earn its first win against a No. 1 seed in seven tries. With the win, Ole Miss became the fifth eight seed to reach the Sweet 16.
 
Despite falling to No. 5 Louisville, 72-62 in a tough matchup in Seattle in the Sweet 16, the Rebels wrap up the 2022-23 campaign with 25 wins for the seventh time in program history.
 
Final USA Today Coaches Poll – 4/3/2023
 

Rank School (record)Points     Last week’s  
rank		First-place  
votes
1LSU (34-2)750630
2Iowa (31-7)71230
3South Carolina (36-1)69710
4Virginia Tech (31-5)65850
5Maryland (28-7)60470
6Ohio State (28-8)546120
7Indiana (28-4)51920
8Utah (27-5)51390
9Connecticut (31-6)50980
10Stanford (29-6)47640
11Notre Dame (27-6)402110
12Villanova (30-7)401100
13UCLA (27-10)355150
14Louisville (26-12)331NR0
15Colorado (25-9)286210
16Duke (26-7)252130
17Oklahoma (26-7)243140
18Miami (Fla.) (22-13)240NR0
19Texas (26-10)203160
20Tennessee (25-12)187NR0
21North Carolina (22-11)164190
22Mississippi (25-9)155NR0
23Michigan (23-10)141180
24Florida Gulf Coast (33-4)86220
25Iowa State (22-10)77200

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

