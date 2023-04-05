Jacob Gonzalez Named to 2023 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List

Jacob Gonzalez hits his grand slam in the second inning against Delaware on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

USA Baseball announced the 2023 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List Wednesday afternoon and Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez became the first Rebel to make the list since 2014.

Gonzalez joins former Rebels Chris Ellis, Bobby Wahl, Stuart Turner, and Alex Yarbrough as the only representatives from Ole Miss to make the Midseason Watch List. Ellis was the last to do it during the 2014 season.

The junior has started all 28 games at shortstop this season, batting .346 (36-for-104) with 27 RBI and 29 runs scored. He leads the team in doubles (11) and walks (24) and is tied for the team lead in on-base percentage (Ethan Groff, .485).

Gonzalez has five doubles, nine RBI, and is slugging .618 through the team’s first nine SEC games. He is hitting .571 (16-for-28) with two outs and .313 (10-for-32) with runners in scoring position.

Before the 2023 season started, Gonzalez became the first Rebel since 2008 to make the Preseason Watch List twice, having also been named to the list prior to last season. He is also one of just two Rebel position players to make the list during that time with the other being Hayden Dunhurst in 2022.

Thirty-three schools and 13 conferences are represented on the 2023 midseason list. The SEC leads all conferences with 16 representatives, followed by the ACC with seven and the Pac-12 with four.

