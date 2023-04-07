MDOT District 2 Equipment Operators Roadeo Winners Announced

Tandem-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Justin Applewhite; Second Place – Mickey Smith; Third Place – Edward T. “Tyrone” Thompson.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation held its annual Equipment Operators Roadeo for District 2 at the district office in Batesville on Thursday.

“Safety and efficiency are our top priorities,” said Commissioner John Caldwell, Northern Transportation District. “These roadeos give MDOT frontline workers an opportunity to improve and enhance the techniques and skills they use on the job .”

District 2 includes Lafayette County.

Focusing on efficiency and skill, MDOT’s roadeos provide employees with an opportunity to display their mastery of vehicle handling, trailer maneuvering and heavy equipment precision.

The event and judging criteria provide feedback and help operators evaluate their strengths and challenges. Operators improve techniques and learn new skills while engaging in some friendly competition.

District 2 event winners are as follows:

Lowboy: First Place – Thomas R. Goode; Second Place – Joshua Hankins; Third Place – Mickey Smith.

Single-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – James S. Anderson; Second Place – Edward T. “Tyrone” Thompson; Third Place – Shaun R. Dees.

Tandem-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Justin Applewhite; Second Place – Mickey Smith; Third Place – Edward T. “Tyrone” Thompson.

Backhoe: First Place – Thomas R. Goode; Second Place – Brower Nick; Third Place – David Manual.

Motor Grader: First Place – Thomas E. “Tom” Malone; Second Place – Thomas R. Goode; Third Place – Tommy C. Rogers.

Bushhog: First Place – Joshua L. Hood; Second Place – Bobby J. Bell; Third Place – Anthony D. DeNuzio.

The top two winners from each event advance to the state finals. At the state competition, winners from all six districts will compete and a state champion will be crowned.

For more information about the Equipment Operators Roadeo, visit GoMDOT.com.

