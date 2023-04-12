Ole Miss Loses Late Lead to Memphis

The Rebels hosted Memphis Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field on Tuesday night for their second match up in a week, dropping the rematch 11-9. As Ole Miss splits the season series 1-1 with Memphis.

Ole Miss (18-14) will host its second midweek game tomorrow night against Alcorn State at 6:30 p.m. as they prepare for their weekend series against Mississippi State.The Tigers will make the short trek back to Memphis, 18-16 overall and 2-4 in AAC play.



Ole Miss and Memphis came out of the gates trading blows. After the Rebels went down 1-0 in the top of the first, Calvin Harris crushed a ball to straight away center field to even the game up in the bottom half of the inning.



The Tigers stormed back and scored a run in the top of the second, then four in the top of the third. After going down 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Calvin Harris would lead off making it to first on an error. Kemp Alderman stepped up to the dish and hammered a 480 foot two-RBI homer off the scoreboard. That wouldn’t be all for the Rebels, John Kramer helped the cause with a RBI-double along with a Chatagnier sacrifice fly making the score 6-5.



Cole Ketchum and the Rebel defense put together a 1-2-3 top of the fifth to make way for another big bottom half. Ethan Groff led off the inning reaching first on a dropped third strike. Which led to a Harris RBI-double that knotted the score up at 6-6.



After going down 7-6 in the top of the sixth, the Rebels would come back with more fireworks in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Harris got on base with a double and Alderman reached on a walk to keep the inning alive. Anthony Calarco launched a three-RBI homer out to center field to give the Rebels a 9-7 lead.



Sam Tookoian strung together two big innings picking up three strikeouts to take the Rebels into the ninth inning with the lead.



Memphis hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to take a 11-9 lead in the top of the ninth to defeat Ole Miss.



Mason Nichols (1-3) received the loss and Memphis pitcher Carson Stinnett (2-0) picked up the win. Dalton Kendrick recorded his ninth save for the Tigers.



Ole Miss plays Alcorn State in Oxford on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics