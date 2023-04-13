Ole Miss Defeats Alcorn State 13-4

Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

Ole Miss picked up a 13-4 midweek win against Alcorn State Wednesday night.

Ole Miss (19-14) will head to Starkville this weekend for a three-game series against Mississippi State. The first game of the SEC matchup will be Friday at 6 p.m.

The Rebels got off to a fast start against Alcorn State with a quick inning from Jordan Vera. Ethan Groff got the bottom half of the inning started with a walk. Calvin Harris smacked a big double down the right field line to advance Groff to third. Groff and Harris made their way into home after a wild pitch from Alcorn State. After the defensive lapse, Kemp Alderman made it on base with a walk and advanced to third thanks to an Anthony Calarco single. Ethan Lege drove in Alderman with a sacrifice fly giving the Rebels a 3-0 lead.

Ole Miss carried their momentum at the plate over to the bottom of the second. Will Plattner led off and recorded his first hit for the Rebels with a single. Groff also singled and advanced to second as Alcorn tried to throw Plattner out at third. Jacob Gonzalez knocked in a two-RBI double and Harris drove across an RBI double to give the Rebels a comfortable 6-0 lead early in the game.

After a quiet third inning the Rebels continued to pile onto the lead. Plattner would lead off again and record his second single of the night. After that Plattner advanced on a passed ball and moved to third on a flyout from Ethan Lege. Gonzalez finished the job driving in Plattner on another sacrifice fly. Harris hit a solo shot to center field to give the Rebels an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Alcorn State worked the score up to 9-4 after offensive bursts in the fifth and sixth inning. But the Rebels got right back into stride in the bottom half. Plattner doubled down the left field line then scored off a Groff double. Gonzalez drove in another run off a sac fly to make the score 10-4.

Alderman added some insurance to the Rebel lead with a 450-foot solo homer in the bottom of the seventh. After a quick inning by Cole Tolbert, the Rebels continued their success at the plate. Plattner walked and Tim Simay singled to set up Alderman for a two-RBI double to give the Rebels a 13-4 lead.

In a suprise appearance, Alderman stepped onto the mound and recorded three strikeouts to add onto his big night.

Plattner went 3-for-3 in his first start for the Rebels. Harris had another big night this week going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Groff went 2-for-3 with one RBI. The big statline of the night was Alderman recording three Ks in his first appearance on the mound and going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run.

Ole Miss plays Friday at Dudy Noble Field against Mississippi State at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports