Planning Commission OKs City Water/Sewer for First Phase of Julep PUD

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Planning Commission voted to recommend approval on a request to allow Oxford Utilities to service the first phase of the 855-acre development dubbed, “Julep.”

The Planned Unit Development, or PUD, for Julep was approved in 2019 by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors. Since the project developers are seeking Oxford water and sewer services, plans must also be approved by city leaders.

Phase 1 of the Julep development. Plans via the city of Oxford

The request approved Monday by the Planning Commission will now go before the Oxford Board of Aldermen for its consideration at a future meeting.

The request also included a preliminary plat approval and only references the first phase of the development which will take place on about 63 acres inside the PUD.

The first phase will have seven neighborhood center mixed-use/residential lots; 62 neighborhood general lots and 82 neighborhood edge-suburban lots.

Julep will stretch from Old Taylor Road to Pea Ridge Road.

Once Julep is completely built out which was estimated to take 10-15 years, will consist of about 1,900 homes.

According to City Engineer Reanna Mayoral, once completed, the water demand for the entire Julep development will be equivalent to about ¼ of the city’s current daily demand.

“In order to meet the demand for the development while maintaining water pressures for current water customers, a new 16” water main must be constructed from Belk Boulevard to the site along Old Taylor Road,” she said.

The developer will have to pay for the improvements to the water main.

Sewer service is proposed via a gravity trunk line that will travel from South Lamar through easements to existing city sewer mains.

The commission approved the request with the following conditions: