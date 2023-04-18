Ole Miss Takes on Arkansas State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Kemp Alderman home run. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss baseball travels to Jonesboro, Arkansas this evening to take the diamond against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a mid-week matchup. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Ole Miss (20-16, 3-12 SEC) is coming off a hard-fought weekend series loss at in-state rival Mississippi State over the weekend. The Rebels won the opening game of the series on Friday (3-2), before the Bulldogs took the backend.

The Rebels left fielder Kemp Alderman is currently riding a 31-game on-base streak dating back to February 25, the longest streak of the season. Alderman has hit a career-best 15 home runs so far, fifth-most in the SEC and 11th in the NCAA.

As a club, the Rebels are second in the SEC and 35th in the nation in doubles with 77. Only Auburn has hit more doubles in the conference with 80.

Arkansas State comes into the game with a 12-20 overall record and a 3-10 mark in the Sun Belt Conference. The Red Wolves dropped a series over the weekend to Georgia State.

Arkansas State is led at the dish by Wil French with a .333 average and 41 hits.

Coach Mike Bianco will send right-hander Jordan Vera to the mound to face the Red Wolves. This season, Vera has a 2-1 record with an 8.88 ERA with 17 strikeouts and 14 walks.

Arkansas State has not named a starter for the game.

This is the second matchup between the two programs this season, Ole Miss won 11-3 back in February. The Rebels have won the last three matchups against Arkansas State and six of the last seven.