Ruffin Enters Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss basketball guard Daeshun Ruffin has entered the transfer portal according to 247 Sports.

Ruffin just finished his sophomore season after stepping away from the program to focus on his physical and mental health on Jan 31.

This season, Ruffin played in 11 games as he averaged 9.5 points with 3.2 assists coming off a season-ending knee injury last February.

As a freshman, the Jackson, Mississippi, native played in 14 games and averaged 12.6 points and 3.4 assists. He arrived in Oxford as the only McDonald’s All-American to sign with the Rebels.

Last season, Ruffin earned SEC Freshman of the Week for the week of Jan. 31, 2022, in which he averaged 16.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game during a three-game stretch.