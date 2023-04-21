Ole Miss Women’s Basketball to Participate in 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals

Photo courtesy of Josh McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

The work doesn’t stop for Ole Miss women’s basketball, with the Rebels earning an invite as one of 16 women’s teams to participate in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals in Colorado Springs. 3X nationals will tip off May 5 with preliminary round games and will continue through the weekend with medal round games concluding on May 7.



“I am elated that our student-athletes have the opportunity to compete to represent their country with USA Basketball,” said head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin . “Not only will competing be a tremendous experience for our players, but this national recognition is an indication of the upward trajectory of our women’s basketball program and also the high level of skill-development our student-athletes receive here at Ole Miss.”



Teams will be seeded based on preliminary records before entering bracket play, in a field full of women’s programs including Creighton, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Maryland, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Villanova and Ole Miss.



Ole Miss returns six from a historic 2022-23 campaign, in which the Rebels advanced to the Sweet 16 for the 11th time in school history. 2023 Second Team All-SEC as well as All-Defensive team member Madison Scott is back for her fourth season in Oxford, as well as the Rebels leading three-point shooter in Snudda Collins . Marquesha Davis returns after a career-best season, in which she averaged 10.6 points per outing.



3X Nationals will serve as an evaluation for selection to various 2023 USA Basketball 3×3 men’s and women’s national teams, including the 2023 FIBA 3×3 World Cup, set for May 30-June 4 in Vienna, Austria, and roster spots for USA Basketball World Tour, Women’s Series and U21 and U23 Nations League teams.



Played on a half court with a 10-minute clock and a 12-second shot clock, the first team to 21 points, or the team in the lead at the end of regulation, is the winner. Participating teams earned their spots in the 2023 USA Basketball 3X Nationals either through USA Basketball 3X regional qualifying tournaments last fall or via an at-large invitation from USA Basketball.

Game action is set to stream live May 6-7 on USA Basketball’s website, usab.com, and YouTube.com/USABasketball.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports