So Far, the Weather for Double Decker Weekend is Looking Good

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The weather this week will start off sunny and a bit chilly with rain expected mid-week. The week will end much like it has begun – sunny and chilly.

As of Monday morning, there is only a slight chance of rain this weekend — on Saturday — with highs around 66 degrees on Saturday and Sunday and lows around 45, which is great news for Oxford with the Double Decker Arts Festival planned for this weekend.

Today will be sunny with a high of 65 degrees and a low of 44 degrees tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday starts off partly sunny also with a high of 65 degrees; however, rain showers are expected to move into the area Tuesday night with a low of 49 degrees.

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, with the high hitting about 68 degrees and the low being 53 degrees.

Rain is expected again on Thursday with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. with a high of 71 degrees and 10 to 15 mph winds.

Rain could continue into Thursday night and then it is expected to leave the area, making Friday a partly sunny day with a high near 70 degrees.