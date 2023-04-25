Science and Engineering Fair Top Honors to Oxford High Students

OHS students competed at te 59th Annual Mississippi Science and Engineering State Fair recently, earning top awards. Photo provided

Oxford High School students earned their slots at the 59th annual Mississippi Science and Engineering State Fair where they earned top rankings in many categories.

1st Place Earth and Environmental Science- Class V: William Berry and Keerthin Karthikeyan

Earth and Environmental Science- Sawdust Sorption: A Novel Approach to Removing Cd(Il) and Cr (Ill) from Mississippi River Water

3rd Place- Grace Douglas– Microbiology- Class IV

What Disinfectant Works Best to Decrease Bacteria Growth, 9th grade

2nd Place, Mennah Ibrahim– Earth and Environmental Science- Class IV

Resolving the Debate Linking Plastic Pollution and Sustainable Composite Matter Development, 10th grade

1st Place- Zeyad Ibrahim- Biochemistry- Class V

Exploring The Algae World For Sustainable, Economic, And Environmentally Friendly

Alternative Green Approach For Simultaneous Production Of Electricity And Oxygen

3rd Place- Rishi Nautiyal– Plant Sciences- Class V

Vertical farming for future food sustainability

1st Place- Biochemistry- Alexandra Ritchie- Class IV

Effect of DNA Repair on UV Sensitivity in Yeast

Special Awards

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

William Berry & Keerthin Karthikeyan- Oxford High School

Presented to the science fair student whose research has demonstrated the principles and technical innovations that offer the greatest potential for an improved understanding of Earth’s dynamic processes

United States Agency for International Development

Rishi Nautiyal- Oxford High School

The United States Agency for International Development would like to award one certificate for scientific excellence and using science innovatively to create a potential solution to international development challenges.

Justice Manning Award for Environmental Excellence

1st Place – Zeyad Ibrahim, Oxford High School

Alternate – Meenah Ibrahim, Oxford High School

Grand Award

Rishi Nautiyal, Oxford High School

Courtesy of the OSD