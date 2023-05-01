IMC Connect! Offers Students Exceptional Opportunities for Professional Development

By Katelyn Kennedy

IMC Graduate Student

Photo by Carleigh Holt Harbin

IMC Connect! 2023 has come to a close. Practitioners and researchers shared their knowledge and tips of the trade through panels and conversations with students, faculty, and staff.

There were plenty of opportunities to prepare Ole Miss students for the job market. The Ole Miss chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America sponsored the opening Job Prep Q&A panel, the crisis lab, and even a headshot fundraiser that allowed 20+ students to get an updated headshot taken.

In the Q&A panel, Vice President of Communications at Boeing, Marti Powers, advised students to step out of their comfort zones and put in the work. “Take chances and say yes to things. No one is going to hand you the role on a platter,” Powers said.

Many of the panelists also stressed the importance of being familiar with emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence. Director of Executive Communications at St. Jude, Elizabeth Whittington, advised gaining experience in various platforms in order to be more of an asset when applying for jobs.

“Be open to new skills like AI,” Whittington said. “Go visit people and play around with different platforms and it will give you new skills.”

IMC Connect! 2023 was such an incredible experience that showed everyone how important it is to continue to network and learn in an ever-evolving industry. We appreciate the support of our presenting sponsors, Boeing and The Graduate, and the Ole Miss community, that allowed us to put on this event. That’s a wrap for 2023. Stay tuned for next year!